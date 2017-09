మహిళా కానిస్టేబుల్ స్నానం చేస్తుండగా.. ఆ కానిస్టేబుల్‌ ఏం చేశాడంటే..

National

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

A constable in Pune was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly shooting video of his neighbour, a woman constable, while she was taking a bath at home. The woman filed an FIR with the Chaturshringi police station against constable Sameer Patel. The Pune police arrested him on molestation charges. The woman told the police that while she was taking bath on Monday morning, she noticed Sameer was peeping through her bathroom’s window and filming her. She toldthat when she saw Sameer filming her, he even made an objectional gesture at her. Dayanand Dhome, police inspector, Chatushrungi police station told that “When the victim confronted Sameer, his family members assaulted her. She was hospitalised, and after a few hours approached us. Based on her statement, we immediately picked him up while he was on duty at Khadak police station and seized his phone.