ఆ వార్తల్లో నిజం లేదన్న రాధిక శరత్ కుమార్ .. చెక్ బౌన్స్ కేసులో కోర్టు తీర్పుపై స్పందన ఇదే !!

English summary

Radhika Sarath Kumar's name came to the fore after a Chennai court recently sentenced actress Radhika and Tamil actor Sarath Kumar to one year in prisonment in a check bounce case. Meanwhile, the news that actress Radhika has got corona positive has also spread on a large scale. Radhika responded on Twitter in this regard. Radhika's case, in which she claims that she is not infected with Corona and is healthy, is spreading rumors about her health and she said the case will be fought in the higher court.