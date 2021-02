దేశ వ్యాప్తంగా రైల్ రోకో .. హర్యానా, పంజాబ్ ,యూపీలలో రైల్వే ట్రాక్ లపై పడుకుని రైతుల నిరసన

English summary

Farmers protesting against the Centre's new farm laws have gathered near rail tracks in parts of Punjab, Haryana Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and Karnataka for the ''rail roko'' protest. The agitation, which started at noon, will continue till 4 pm and will be peaceful, the farmers have said. Train services have been stopped in several areas as part of precautionary measure. Security has been tightened in Punjab and Haryana, with the deployment of the government railway police and the state police