‘ఆయన రాజకీయాల్లోకి వస్తే..’, లతా రజనీకాంత్ ఆసక్తికర వ్యాఖ్యలు!

National

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Superstar Rajinikanth’s political entry is one of the most speculated topics. While his actor friend Kamal Haasan has announced his political entry, Thalaivar who has hinted about his political plunge has not officially revealed a clear stand yet. At an event for her NGO on Tuesday, Latha Rajinikanth, wife of the superstar, has said that he will do only good for the people if he enters politics. Addressing the media, she said, “Only he can announce his political entry. He might have 100 ideas to do good for people. But if he enters politics, he will do only good for the people”.