3.5గంటల్లో 7 కీలక బిల్లులు పాస్ - రాజ్యసభలో అనూహ్యం - రేపటితో పార్లమెంట్ నిరవధిక వాయిదా?

English summary

With Opposition boycotting both Houses as well as rising cases of parliamentarians testing Covid positive, sources have indicated that parliament may be adjourned sine die on wednesday. In one of the most productive days in its history, Rajya Sabha on Tuesday in a matter of three-and-a-half hours passed seven key bills including one that removes cereals, pulses and onion from the essential commodities list and another that abolishes penalty for certain offences by companies.