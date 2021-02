40 లక్షల ట్రాక్టర్లతో ర్యాలీ -ఇక దేశవ్యాప్తంగా రైతు ఉద్యమం -మోదీ‘ఆందోళన్ జీవి’కి టికాయత్ కౌంటర్

English summary

The farmers' agitation will keep moving forward and even spread to the rest of the nation, Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait said on Tuesday. "Now, a rally of 40 lakh and not four lakh tractors will be taken out." he said. The farmer leader made the statement while addressing a 'Kisan Mahapanchayat' in Pehowa in Haryana Kurukshetra district.