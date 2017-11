అయోధ్యలో రాముడు మాత్రమే ఉండాలి, రెండేళ్లలో రామ మందిరం: ఆర్ఎస్ఎస్, వీహెచ్ పీ!

National

Mallikarjuna

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

2000 Saints from all over Nation participate in Dharma Sansad 2017 witch is organised by VHP at Udupi Shri Krishna Mutt. In this Dharma Sasad VHP's front leader Pravenn Bhai Thogadia raise the Rama mandira issue and said Rama Mandir will be buit in Pejavara Shri's supervision.