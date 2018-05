National

oi-Narsimha

English summary

As Lalu Yadav, out on parole, was granted six-week bail on medical grounds, one of the visitors at his Patna home was Yoga teacher Ramdev.Lalu Yadav, jailed in Jharkhand's Ranchi after being convicted in a fodder scam case, had been released on Thursday on three-day parole for his son Tej Pratap Yadav's wedding.