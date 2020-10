అయోధ్యలో 613 కిలోల భారీ గంట .. రామేశ్వరం నుండి రామజన్మభూమికి .. ఈ గంట ప్రత్యేకత ఏంటంటే

English summary

The Ram Rath Yatra, which was started from the holy city of Rameswaram in Tamil Nadu last month, culminated in the temple town of Ayodhya on Wednesday.The Rath brought along a bronze bell emblazoned with “Jai Shri Ram” and weighing around 613 kg along with idols of Lord Ram, Goddess Sita, Lakshaman, Lord Hanuman, and Lord Ganesha for their installation in the grand Ram temple.