భయానక వీడియో! వ్యక్తిని చితక్కొట్టి.. సజీవ దహనం! ‘లవ్ జిహాద్’కు సమాధానమా?

A man has been arrested for allegedly killing a labourer brutally and later burning his body.The accused was on run since the incident came to light. A labourer's half-burnt body was found near a hotel on the 100 Feet Road in Rajsamand on Wednesday. The incident attracted a lot of attention as a video clip showing a burning body next to a person making threats on 'love jihad' went viral about the same time.The police late in the night confirmed that the body is the same as shown burning in the video. The killer was identified as Shambhu Lal. It is shocking how he killed the man and made a video of it. Accused has been arrested and a special investigation team (SIT) has been set up for investigation in the case: Gulab Chand Kataria, Rajasthan Home Minister on incident in Rajsamand where a man was burnt to death.