sabarimala: Makaravilakku 2021 -శబరిమలలో నేడు మకరజ్యోతి దర్శనం -5వేల మందికే

English summary

With just hours left for the Makaravilakku festival to begin at Sabarimala, all arrangements have been completed for the smooth conduct of the event amidst COVID-19 restrictions. As part of it, purification rituals, including the Bimbasudhi, were performed at the temple under the leadership of Tantri Kandararu Rajeevaru. Thiruvabharanam, the sacred ornaments of the presiding deity, will be brought to the temple in a procession by Thursday evening, which will be followed by Deeparadhana, sighting of the Makarajyothi, and the Makarasamkrama Puja.