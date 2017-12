National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

Samsung will host its ‘Happy Hours’ sale on Amazon India on December 12 from 12 PM to 2 PM. During the sale, smartphones including Samsung Galaxy On5 Pro and Galaxy On7 Pro will get discounts. The company has not revealed the new price tag for the smartphones yet. Additionally, Samsung mobiles will be available at up to Rs 6,700 off. Samsung Galaxy C9 Pro (6GB) is up for grabs at Rs 29,900 on Amazon. The phone, which is originally priced at Rs 34,000, gets 12 per cent off. The Galaxy A7 (2017) with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is available at Rs 20,990 instead of Rs 27,700. Samsung Galaxy A5 (2017) with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage can be bought at Rs 17,990 instead of Rs 24,500.