English summary

The Supreme Court Tuesday summoned medical reports of arrested journalist Siddiqui Kappan, who has been undergoing treatment in a Mathura hospital since testing positive for Covid on 21 April. A bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) N.V. Ramana issued the directions to the Uttar Pradesh government and said it will hear on Wednesday Kappan’s wife’s plea to “unchain” him and move him back to the Mathura jail.