బ్రిటీష్ కాలంనాటి చట్టం.. ఇప్పటికీ అమలులోనా? సెక్షన్ 144పై సుప్రీంలో రిట్ పిటిషన్!

The Supreme Court bench of Justice AK Sikri and Justice Ashok Bhushan on Monday admitted and issued notice to the Centre and the Commissioner of Police of Delhi on a writ petition filed by the NGO Mazdoor Kisan Shakti Sangathan challenging the arbitrary and repeated imposition of police orders under section 144, CrPC by which, virtually, the entire Central Delhi area is declared a prohibited area for holding any public meeting, dharna or peaceful protest. The petition avers that the ban so imposed is violative of Article 19(1)(b) of the Constitution in so much as it curtails the fundamental right to peaceful assembly.