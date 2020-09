మహారాష్ట్ర సర్కారుకు భారీ షాక్ - మరాఠా రిజర్వేషన్లపై సుప్రీం స్టే - మిగతా రాష్ట్రాల్లో కోటాల మాటేంటి

English summary

The Supreme Court on Wednesday passed an interim order staying the use of Maratha quota for reservations in government jobs and college admissions in 2020-21. The order was passed by a three-judge bench headed by Justice LN Rao. While passing the order, the court also said that a larger bench will determine the validity of the Maratha quota. The top court also said that status of those who have already taken benefits of the 2018 law shall not be disturbed.