English summary

Aday after military chiefs from India and Pakistan surprised the works last months with joint commitment to respect the ceasefire agreement from 2003, a top diplomat of the UAE came to visit New Delhi for a one day visit. The official UAE readout of the meeting on February 26 suggested what Foreign Minister Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed spoke about with Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, noting they “discussed all regional and international issues of common interest and exchanged views on them”, a report in Bloomberg said.