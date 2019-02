సంచలనం ... టిక్ టాక్ యాప్ నిషేధం... ఎందుకో తెలిస్తే షాక్ అవ్వటం ఖాయం

English summary

Tamil Nadu government took a sensational decision on tik tok app. people of Tamil Nadu may not get to use one of their popular app- TikTok. A discussion regarding the lip-sync app took place in the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly. the MLA'S and Ministers decided to ban the app because of law and order problems with the app . Information Technology minister M Manikandan, said that the government of Tamil Nadu will recommend the central government to ban the app, just like how it took steps when people were worried about the Blue Whale challenge. However, no information regarding a possible timeline was given by the minister.