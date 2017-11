రాజకీయ ప్రక్షాళ దిశగా.. ‘సుప్రీం’ కీలక నిర్ణయం

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

The Supreme Court directed the Centre on Wednesday to place before it details regarding 1,581 cases involving MPs and MLAs, as declared by politicians at the time of filing their nominations during the 2014 general elections. The apex court asked the government to apprise it as to how many of these 1,581 cases have been disposed of within one year and how many have ended either in conviction or acquittal of the accused.