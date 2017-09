షాకింగ్: ఫేస్ బుక్ లో శృంగారం లైవ్ స్ట్రీమింగ్.. యువకుడి అరెస్టు

National

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

A 23-year-old fellow from Kerala did by live-streaming having sex with a woman he was having an affair with. After the woman filed a complaint against Linu, the man in question, was arrested by the police yesterday. His Facebook live-telecast, meanwhile, went viral on various social media platforms and instant messaging applications like WhatsApp. Reports said that the couple live-streamed having sex knowingly, but it seems the woman was unaware of what Linu was up to. The woman filed a case against Linu -- an employee at a hotel in Nedumkandam in Kerala's Idukki -- saying she was "raped" by him on the promise of marriage. The woman who filed the complained against Linu is married to another man and has a kid with him but does not live with her husband.