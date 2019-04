కొశ్చన్స్ నో, డిబేట్స్ నో, బిల్స్ నో : ఎంపీ ల్యాడ్స్ నిధులకు ఓకే, ఇది శత్రుఘ్న సిన్హా రికార్డు

English summary

Actor-turned-politician Shatrughan Sinha, who is set to quit BJP and join Congress, may have earned many distinctions in his long public life but one feat that he could probably do without is his performance inside the Lok Sabha in the past five years. Records of the Lok Sabha show that between 2014 and 2019, Shatrughan Sinha did not ask a single question, did not participate in any debate, and his score for introducing a private member's bill was also zero. Besides his performance on these fronts, Shatrughan Sinha also fared poorly on attendance. Lok Sabha records show that he was present on only 67 per cent of the days the Lok Sabha was in session.