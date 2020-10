షాకింగ్...బాలీవుడ్ స్టార్ హీరోయిన్ లు దీపికా పదుకొనే, జాక్వెలిన్ ఫెర్నాండెజ్ లకు ఉపాధి హామీ కార్డులు

English summary

If photos on MGNREGA job cards in Madhya Pradesh are to be believed then Bollywood actors Deepika Padukone and Jacqueline Fernandes are working as MGNREGA labourers in the state's Khargone district. More than 10 such cards have been used in the Peeparkheda Naka village in Jhirnia panchayat where the pictures of the actual beneficiaries were replaced with Bollywood celebrities and lakhs have been withdrawn using such cards.