‘ఆస్మిత’ నినాదం: అసంతృప్తితో రగులుతున్న నితిన్.. బాధ్యతల స్వీకరానికి దూరం

AHMEDABAD: Deputy chief minister of Gujarat Nitin Patel, who has been sulking after being stripped of key finance and urban development portfolios, triggered a crisis in state BJP on Saturday when he insisted that he would not join office till his "honour is restored". "My fight is for prestige and not post. My respect and honour should be restored in the party. I have voiced my grievance before the high command and have faith they will take the right decision," said Patel.