వామ్మో.. హస్తిన హోటళ్లో వర్ణవివక్ష.. తలపాగాతో లోపలికి వెళ్లనీయని వైనం... సోషల్ మీడియోలో పోస్ట్

English summary

Sikh man from Delhi alleged he was denied entry to Delhi's We Qutub restaurant due to his religion and the attire he wore. Param Sahib -- a Sikh -- took to photo-messaging app Instagram and accused restaurant staff of misbehaving with him and his friend on Saturday night. He wrote in the Instagram post: HI wequtub, today later in the evening, I along with my friends was not allowed inside the premises on the grounds of being a Sardar and having an untrimmed beard, with a reason saying that I am not cool enough as per the other Hindu gentry."