కరోనాతో అలహాబాద్‌ హైకోర్టు సిట్టింగ్ జడ్జి కన్నుమూత... యూపీలో ఒక్కరోజే 266 మంది మృతి..

English summary

Justice Virendra Kumar Srivastava, a sitting judge of the Allahabad High Court has passed away after being afflicted by COVID-19.Justice Srivastava was sitting at the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court.He obtained his law degree in 1986 and completed his post-graduate studies in 1988. He was, thereafter, appointed in the Higher Judicial Service in 2005. He was promoted as District and Sessions Judge in 2016.