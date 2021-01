ధూమపానం చేసేవారికి , శాఖాహారులకు కరోనావైరస్ సంక్రమించే ప్రమాదం తక్కువ : సిఎస్ఐఆర్ సెరోసర్వే

English summary

Smokers and vegetarians were found to have lower seropositivity indicating that they may be at a lesser risk of getting infected by coronavirus, according to a pan-India serosurvey conducted by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research in its nearly 40 institutes. The survey also found that those with blood group ‘O’ may be less susceptible to the infection, while people with ‘B’ and ‘AB’ blood groups were at a higher risk.