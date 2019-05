మే 23న సోనియా ఎన్డీయేతర పక్షాల భేటీకి ఆహ్వానం ..ఫలితాల రోజు భేటీ సక్సెస్ అయ్యేనా ?

English summary

In a move clearly aimed at strengthening opposition unity and to checkmate the Narendra Modi-led NDA, UPA chairperson Sonia Gandhi has written to all UPA allies and non-NDA parties — namely the BJD, the YSR Congress, the TRS and the TD — inviting them for a meeting on May 23 to discuss the future course of action.The meeting, which has been called on the day when the Lok Sabha election results are to be announced, holds significance as sources point out that the message sent out by Ms Gandhi is that all UPA and non-NDA parties need to rally together after the verdict.