National

Garrapalli Rajashekhar

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

The cold of winter is barging in the season's door and it is your turn to warm your house with these 7 must-have appliances. Now enjoy the cold atmosphere of this season with Paytm by saving huge, up to Rs. 20,000 Cashback on Paytm Mega Electronic Sale. Go to Paytm and check it out now. Before that, take a detour below to make sure you checklist these 7 appliances to get most out of this winter.