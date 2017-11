శోభనం రాత్రి.. భార్యకు షాక్.. తండ్రి, స్నేహితుడితోనూ గడపమన్న భర్త!

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

A25-year-old married woman has accused her husband of trying to force herself into an illicit relationship with her father-in-law. The Naroda resident has filed a complaint of molestation and duress against husband, his friend and father- in-law. The cops have initiated a probe. Priya (name changed) married Mumbai resident Praful (27) (name changed) in March 2016 and moved to Virar. On their first night after marriage, Priya was shocked when Praful told her that since he cannot father a child and continue the family line, she should sleep with his father. He even summoned his close friend and told his wife to have a physical relation with him too. However, Priya refused to toe the line. The next day, she suggested that he undergo medical treatment for his condition, but he refused. Initially, she did not inform her parents about the harassment and continued to resist her father- in-law’s attempt to molest her.