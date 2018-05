‘కర్ణాటక ప్రభుత్వంలో డిప్యూటీ సీఎం అతనే’

National

Tribal leader B Sriramulu could be appointed the deputy chief minister in the next Karnataka government, two Bharatiya Janata Party leaders said on Tuesday, as the saffron party touched the halfway mark in leads and was ahead in 112 seats as votes were being counted in the assembly elections. Sriramulu was leading in Molkalmuru at around 12pm with a margin of over 20,000 votes and trailing Siddaramaiah in Badami by less than 3,000 votes.