National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

In a bid to revolutionise personal security, artificial intelligence (AI) startup Staqu announced the launch of its AI-powered smart glass, capable of both, speech and image recognition, thereby enabling it to identify potential threats to the civil society, such as criminals, intruders or terrorists. The smart glass has an inbuilt camera which captures input to trigger facial recognition. Once the face is identified from within the given databases, the smart glass projects the results on the glass screen. The entire process happens in real-time as the user simply glances over the vicinity. Even in wild scenarios, the smart glass by Staqu fuses together speech and image recognition to utilise a hybrid identification technology and identify anyone. This first-of-its-kind technology utilises both speech and image recognition. Furthermore, the information is streamed in real-time from a centralised server. The glasses can be controlled from a centralised administrative portal, and specific recognition targets for each glass can be set remotely.