సునంద పుష్కర్ మృతి కేసు: నాలుగేళ్లుగా ఆ గది సీజ్, ఎట్టకేలకు అప్పగింత

National

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

A Delhi court was today informed that the five-star hotel suite where Congress leader Shashi Tharoor's wife Sunanda Pushkar was found dead in 2014 has been de-sealed. Metropolitan magistrate Dharmender Singh was told by the advocate appearing for the hotel that it has been given possession of the suite, after which the court disposed of the petition. The court had on October 10 granted six days to the Delhi Police to comply with its earlier order to de-seal the suite after they had submitted that they were expecting reports from the forensic laboratory.