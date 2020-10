సుశాంత్ కేసు .. నటి రియాకు మద్దతు తెలపటం నాకు గుణపాఠం : మంచు లక్ష్మి ఆవేదన

English summary

Manchu Lakshmi, who supported Rhea chakraborty in the drugs case related to the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, is facing trolls. Manchu Lakshmi was trolled on social media for making various comments as if she was also involved. They are questioning whether it was a crime for me to support Rhea as a woman. Manchu Lakshmi is trying to destabilize the system by asking whether the restrictions imposed on us not apply to the media.