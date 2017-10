మలేషియాలో భారత ఫ్యామిలీ కష్టాలు: వెంటనే సాయమందించిన సుష్మా

National

Garrapalli Rajashekhar

Indian Embassy in Malaysia : This is an emergency case. Pls open the Embassy and help the Indian family. @hcikl https://t.co/HCnnCzrJmn

@SushmaSwaraj Mam my family is in malasia airport and lost their passports. Due to weekend Indian Embassy is closed. Please help🙏🏻🙏🏻

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj on Saturday asked the Indian embassy in Kuala Lumpur to help an Indian family get their travel documents, despite the mission being closed on weekends.