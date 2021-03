తమిళనాడు ఎన్నికల పోరులో ఆన్ లైన్ ప్రచారం .. కమల్ హాసన్ పార్టీ అభ్యర్థికి కరోనా పాజిటివ్ తెచ్చిన కష్టం

English summary

Santhosh Babu, who joined Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam and is contesting from the Velachery constituency, announced on Twitter that he had tested positive for COVID-19. He started campaign in online,” Dr. Babu told he interacted with residents from the hospital through WhatsApp video calls. “From tomorrow, the plan is to go live on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and other social media forums,” he said.