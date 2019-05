టైమ్స్ నౌ వీఎంఆర్ ఎగ్జిట్ పోల్స్ సర్వే... మరోమారు మోడీ సర్కార్ కే పట్టం

English summary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) is likely to win 306 seats in the Lok Sabha Elections 2019, as per Times Now-VMR exit poll 2019 results. The survey added that that the United Progressive Alliance may grab 132 seats in the elections that concluded earlier today (May 19). An exit poll is a survey of voters as they come out of the polling booths. The Election Commission of India will declare the final results on May 23.The Times Now-VMR Exit Poll 2019 was carried out between April 11 and May 19, 2019. The survey was carried out at 3,211 unique locations. The cumulative sample of the poll was more than 40,000 voters across the country. The exit poll also worked on samples of another 40,000 voters that carefully mirrored the demography, its swing segments, representation of past behaviour, and modelling of current voting intention.