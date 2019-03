యూపీ అనాలిసిస్: ముక్కోణపు పోటీతో బీజేపీకి అనుకూలంగా మారుతుందా...?

English summary

The stage is set for a fierce triangular contest on majority of the 80 Lok Sabha seats in Uttar Pradesh,the largest state in the country that takes pride in the crucial role it plays in electing the winning party at the Centre.As the ruling party zealously launches its campaign to retain the state that gave it a windfall of support in 2014 the pertinent question in discussion is, ‘Will the BJP gain from a triangular contest?’ Traditionally, a divided opposition has worked to the ruling party’s advantage as the opponents share the anti-votes. Thus, the more the opponents in the fray, the better it is for the party in power.