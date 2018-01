శాసన సభ సమావేశాలు, ప్రభుత్వ తీరుతో డీఎంకే వాకౌట్, దినకరన్ సీట్ నెంబర్!

National

Mallikarjuna

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

First Session of the Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly starts today. Governor Panwari Lal Purohit inaugurates the assembly. Governor speaks about Ockhi in TN assembly. He says TN and Central goverment are working together to find the missing fishermen.Dinakaran participated in First Session of the TN Legislative Assembly. He got the seat number 148.