Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant to ensure proper arrangements for the treatment of Union Minister Shripad Naik, at Goa. https://t.co/txAQZm0Lz6

In a tragic incident, Union Minister Shripad Naik who was travelling in the car met with an accident and his wife Vijaya Naik died in the hospital this evening.