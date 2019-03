ఎన్నికల తాయిలాం: వర్సిటీ, కాలేజీల్లో రొస్టర్ విధానానికి ఓకే ... ఆర్డినెన్స్ తీసుకొచ్చిన కేంద్రం

English summary

The Union Cabinet on Thursday approved an ordinance on the reservation mechanism for university teachers during what is speculated to be its last meeting before the general elections. Various students' and teachers' organisations had been urging the government to bring an ordinance to restore the 200-point roster taking college or university as a unit for reservation in teaching posts. The University Grants Commission (UGC) had announced last March that an individual department should be considered as the base unit to calculate the number of teaching posts to be reserved for the Scheduled Castes (SC) and Scheduled Tribes (ST) candidates, following an order by the Allahabad High Court in April 2017.