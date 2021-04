కేంద్ర పెద్దలకు కరోనా కాటు -మంత్రి సంతోష్ గాంగ్వార్, ఇద్దరు బీజేపీ ఎంపీలకు పాజిటివ్ -ఇంకా ఎందరు?

English summary

Union Minister Santosh Gangwar on Tuesday informed that he has tested positive for COVID-19. BJP Rajya Sabha MPs Anil Baluni and Saroj Pandey also teseted positive for covid-19. "I want to inform you that my "Corona test report has come positive". I don't have any kind of symptom, I request that all the people who came in contact with me, please follow the Corona safety rules. Together we will win this epidemic," tweeted Santosh Gangwar. BJP Rajya Sabha MP Anil Baluni on Tuesday informed that he has tested positive too for COVID-19.