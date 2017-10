వస్తానన్నారు.. వచ్చారు: తాజ్ మహాల్ ముందు చీపురు పట్టిన సీఎం యోగి!

National

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

UP CM Yogi Adityanath participated in a cleanliness drive outside the Taj Mahal here on Thursday. CM Yogi was seen sweeping the ground outside the historic monument with a broom in his famous saffron attire. Before that the chief minister arrived in Agra on a helipad. He is also expected to visit the Kachpura Mehtap Bagh to inaugurate a pro-poor development project.