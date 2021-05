బీజేపీకి షాక్: యూపీ స్థానిక పోరులో ఎస్పీ అఖిలేశ్ జోరు, మోదీ వారణాసి, అయోధ్యలో కమలం డీలా

English summary

The counting of votes for the Uttar Pradesh Panchayat elections is currently underway amidst tight security. BJP and Samajwadi Party are in close contest as results for UP Gram Panchayat Election Results started coming in. In Zilla Panchayat, BJP is leading in 220 seats, Samajwadi Party (SP) 186, BSP 56, Congress 45, and others are ahead in 144.