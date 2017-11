ఇద్దరు యువతుల మద్య స్వలింగ సంపర్కం: చిన్నారి హత్య, కారణమిదే

National

Narsimha

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

lesbian relationship between two teenage girls led to the murder of a four-year-old girl in Mau district. A 16-year-old girl has been arrested.According to Mau SP Shivaji Shukla, the body of Ismat, daughter of Waris Hussain, was found under a heap of wooden planks in the house of Badri Seth. Neighbours had reported stench emanating from the house that usually remained locked. The police arrested Badri Seth and his son Manish, owners of the house, but investigation threw up a horrifying story.