హిందూ మహాసభ నేత హత్యలో ఉగ్ర కోణం: మహారాష్ట్ర, గుజరాత్ లల్లో దర్యాప్తు: మహిళ పాత్రపై అనుమానాలు

English summary

The woman seen on CCTV footage from outside the home of Kamlesh Tiwari was inspected by Uttar Pradesh Police, they spoke to the woman. Speaking to reporters on Saturday night, OP Singh, Director-General of Police (UP) also said the state had reached out to Anti-Terrorism Squads in Gujarat and Maharashtra to follow up on more clues and evidence. The woman in question had earlier been identified as one of three possible suspects in the killing of the Hindu Samaj Party chief, along with two men both of whom are still on the run.