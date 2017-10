పాకిస్తాన్ కు భారత్‌, అమెరికా ఘాటు హెచ్చరిక, టిల్లర్సన్ తో మోడీ, సుష్మా భేటీ

National

Ramesh Babu

English summary

India’s foreign minister defended the country’s ties with North Korea and Iran during talks on Wednesday with Secretary of State Rex Tillerson aimed at building robust relations between the two giant democracies. The Trump administration has launched a new U.S. effort to deepen military and economic ties with India as a way to balance China’s assertive posture across Asia. At the talks with Indian Foreign Minister Sushma Swaraj, both sides pledged to strengthen anti-terrorism cooperation and Tillerson said Washington stood ready to provide India with advanced military technology.