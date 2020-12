English summary

Serum Institute of India (SII) CEO Adar Poonawalla said on Saturday that the vaccination drive of the coronavirus vaccine for immunisation against the Covid-19 infection may begin by January 2021 as his company is expecting to get emergency-use authorisation by the month-end. Adar Poonawalla said he expects everyone in India to be vaccinated by October 2021 after which, he said, normal life could return.