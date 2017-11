ఆపుకోలేక.. రోడ్డు మీదే పోసేసిన మంత్రి! వైరల్ గా మారిన వీడియో...

National

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

Maharashtra Water Conservation Minister Ram Shinde has landed himself in a controversy after a video clip in which he is purportedly seen urinating by roadside surfaced on social media on Sunday. The incident occurred at a stretch on the Solapur-Barshi road when the minister was travelling in his car.When contacted, Shinde told PTI that he urinated in the open as he was feeling ill after spending nearly a month touring the state for the government's flagship Jalyukta Shivar scheme.