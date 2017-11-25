National

Ramesh Babu

Subscribe to Oneindia Telugu

English summary

A lot has happened since Manushi Chhillar became Miss World 2017. Ms Chhillar recently won over the Internet with the poise, with which she handled politician Shashi Tharoor's "tongue-in-cheek remark" on her surname. And now, a video of her performance during the Miss World pageant, in which she danced to Deepika Padukone's Nagada Sang Dhol (from 2013's Ram Leela) is going viral. Ms Chhillar, who belongs to Haryana, picked Deepika's garba song for the introduction round, where the contestants had to perform a dance that represents their country. Shared by the official YouTube channel of Miss India competition, Manushi Chillar's performance has over 1.2 million views in three days.