viral video:రాహుల్ గాంధీ పాటవం -బీజేపీ బేరాల భయం -విజయన్ వ్యంగ్యాస్త్రం

Did You Know Shri @RahulGandhi has a black belt in Aikido? Here he shares some of his moves with a student from St. Joseph's Matric Hr. Sec. School, Kanyakumari. #TNwithRahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/SbzDAIJbwt

#WATCH : Congress leader Rahul Gandhi dances with students of St. Joseph's Matriculation Hr. Sec. School in Mulagumoodubn, Tamil Nadu during an interaction with them pic.twitter.com/RaSDpuXTqQ

Shri @RahulGandhi doesn't back down from any kind of challenge. This push up challenge by Merolin Shenigha, a 10th standard Judo enthusiast is one such example. #TNwithRahulGandhi pic.twitter.com/4ZV6D7IGyv

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Monday visited a school during his Tamil Nadu tour. He partnered a few students of St. Joseph's Matriculation Higher Secondary School on the stage for a group dance. The Congress leader also competed with a student for a round of push-ups. videos of Rahul gandhi dance, push-ups gone viral. in a dig on rahul, kerala cm pinarai vijayan sais that congress leader Doesn't Understand The Waters Of Kerala.