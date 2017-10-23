గుడ్ న్యూస్: రైలు టిక్కెట్ కన్ఫర్మ్ కాలేదా? డోంట్ వర్రీ.. విమానంలో పంపిస్తారు!

National

Maharaja will soon come to help wait-listed passengers of Rajdhani trains as such travellers will be provided with the option to fly by Air India by paying little extra. Air India and IRCTC have already entered into a pact for the proposed arrangement which is expected to be in place “within a week”, the carrier’s chief Ashwani Lohani told PTI. Under the proposed arrangement, people who have unconfirmed tickets across classes on Rajdhani trains would have the choice of boarding an Air India flight, provided the airline has services in the particular train route chosen by the passenger. Air India tickets would be offered to such passengers through IRCTC. Lohani, who is Air India Chairman and Managing Director, said details are being worked out and the arrangement is expected to be in place “within a week”.